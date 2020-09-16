Brookridge Heights hosted a free drive thru luncheon for all Marquette County essential employees

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge heights held a drive thru luncheon today for all essential employees in Marquette County.

Jennifer Huetter, executive director of Brookridge Heights, said they wanted to do something special everyone who’s been working through COVID-19.

“Brookridge Heights decided to do something for all the heroes out there that are working on the frontlines and helping support everyone during COVID-19.”

Planning began a month ago for the Brookridge staff and the event just happened to land on Assisted Living Week.

“Assisted living week is a national event that happens to celebrate those who live in assisted living as well as for all the people that work in assisted living,” she said.

And while Brookridge wanted to use today to honor all essential employees, honoring those assisted living employees was just as important.

“So, it’s an opportunity for us to recognize our heroes and just say thank you to them for all the work that they’re doing as a part to serve our seniors,” Huetter said.

Norlite Nursing Center Administrator, Wayne Johnson, said celebrating and supporting our assisted living staff is one of the many ways to thank them.

“It’s time to really focus our efforts on celebrating the individual workers who make resident care possible,” Johnson said.

With a total of 200 meals being given out today, Brookridge staff wanted to thank as many essential employees in Marquette County as possible.

“We respect everyone who works in this health care industry. It’s been a difficult time for our industry and we just wanted to take this time to say thank you for all the care givers who are out there working and serving out seniors. You guys are awesome,” Huetter said.

If you missed today’s luncheon, Brookridge staff said they’re looking to hold another event to honor Marquette County essential employees in the future.

