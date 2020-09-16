Bishop Baraga Days goes virtual for this weekend

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Venerable Bishop Frederic Baraga was known as the snowshoe priest for traveling across the snow to his flock throughout the Upper Great Lakes, even in the worst conditions. While the Baraga Association isn’t expecting a snowstorm to stop its annual Baraga Days celebration this September, the COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop it either.

Like its namesake, the Baraga Association is traveling to interact with its members and beyond – virtually. Slated for Sept. 19 and 20, featuring talks by noted Baraga experts, entertainment, and even 10:30 a.m. (Eastern) Sunday Mass livestreamed from St. Peter Cathedral in Marquette, Baraga Days will be online.

Lenora McKeen, executive director of the association, said plans for the popular event are still coming together and will mirror in-person events of the past. In the works is a walking tour of the cathedral and Baraga Chapel, the Baraga Educational Center and grounds, and more. In fact, the association is currently building an online library that will be accessible to everyone at any time.

Plans for this year’s Baraga Days include a performance by the Singing Slovenians from Minnesota, as well as the Teal Lake Drum Circle featuring drumming, singing, story-telling and teaching by Native American members. McKeen said the idea is to “represent Bishop Baraga well.”

Rather than letting the current challenges be a setback, McKeen said the association is “trying to break out and use this situation to reach more people.” She acknowledged that even though Baraga Days often travels throughout the Midwest, there are many people who would like to attend but are unable. “We hope the virtual event is something we can continue to do even when we have an in-person event.”

Dioceses, as well as parishes, that have supported the Baraga Association in the past are being asked to help promote the online event, McKeen said. Parishes and groups able to project video and provide proper social distancing could even hold watch parties.

For more information, or to join this year’s Baraga Days “live” visit www.bishopbaraga.org/baraga-days.

Schedule of Events

(All times are eastern)

All Baraga Days content will be available at www.bishopbaraga.org/baraga-days. Presentations will be available for replay after the event unless otherwise indicated.

Saturday, September 19, 2020

1-2 p.m. - Presentation: The Founding and Early Years of the Bishop Baraga Association, By: Deacon John Vidmar

2-3 p.m. - Presentation: Our Ojibwe Family Connection with Bishop Baraga, By: Dcn. John Vincent and Danny Garceau

3-3:30 p.m. - The History of Baraga Days Celebrations, By: Deacon John Vidmar

3:30-4 p.m. - Translating Bishop Baraga’s First Prayer Book, By: Maria K. Arko Klemenc OR Bishop Baraga’s Relationship to Cross River, By: Mary Lou Voelk & Georgene Agnich (Slovenian Union Association)

4-5 p.m. - The Singing Slovenes

5-5:30 p.m. - Showing of the EWTN Documentary, They Might Be Saints: Bishop Frederic Baraga - *Replay not available*

Sunday, September 20, 2020

10:30 a.m. - English Mass held at St. Peter Cathedral, Marquette - Celebrant: Most Rev. John F. Doerfler - *Mass will be live streamed*

Noon - Slovenian Mass, Slovenian Catholic Mission, Lemont, Ill. - Celebrant: Fr. Metod - *Mass will be live streamed*

1-2 p.m. - Presentation: Drawing Inspiration from Bishop Baraga during a Global Pandemic, By: Very Rev. Tim Ferguson, BBA Chaplain

2-3 p.m. - A Tour of the Baraga Sites located in Marquette

3-3:30 p.m. - The Teal Lake Drum Circle

4-5 p.m. - Words from Most Rev. John F. Doerfler OR Update on the Cause and the Bishop Baraga Association, By: Lenora McKeen

5-6 p.m. - Short films The Castle of Trebnje and My Heart is Not Afraid By: David Sipos Video

