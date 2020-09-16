Advertisement

Appeals court: Mass mailing of absent ballot applications OK

Judges ruled 2-1 Wedneday that she has “inherent” authority to act under a 2018 constitutional amendment expanding voting rights.
The absent voter ballot application comes in an envelope from Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, pictured above, with the words ";Official Election Mail Authorized by the U.P. Postal Service on top."
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s mass mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot applications to millions of 2020 voters was deemed legal by Michigan’s appeals court.

The court upheld a lower judge’s decision.

Benson, a Democrat, began sending the applications in May to all voters in the battleground state who were not already on permanent absentee ballot lists for the August primary and November general elections, as a way to encourage safe voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

