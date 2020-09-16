A September Chill Expected into the Early Weekend

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 50s

Friday: Widespread freezing temperatures expected early, then sunny

Highs: mostly in the 50s

Saturday: A chilly, frosty start, then sunny with the beginning of a warming trend

Highs: mid to upper 50s east, around 60 west

Sunday: Warmer, mostly sunny with breezy southerly winds developing

Highs: 60s

Look for mild weather with temperatures generally above average through next week.

