A September Chill Expected into the Early Weekend

Three Frosty Nights Expected
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 50s

Friday: Widespread freezing temperatures expected early, then sunny

Highs: mostly in the 50s

Saturday: A chilly, frosty start, then sunny with the beginning of a warming trend

Highs: mid to upper 50s east, around 60 west

Sunday: Warmer, mostly sunny with breezy southerly winds developing

Highs: 60s

Look for mild weather with temperatures generally above average through next week.

