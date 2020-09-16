A September Chill Expected into the Early Weekend
Three Frosty Nights Expected
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Highs: mainly 50s
Friday: Widespread freezing temperatures expected early, then sunny
Highs: mostly in the 50s
Saturday: A chilly, frosty start, then sunny with the beginning of a warming trend
Highs: mid to upper 50s east, around 60 west
Sunday: Warmer, mostly sunny with breezy southerly winds developing
Highs: 60s
Look for mild weather with temperatures generally above average through next week.
