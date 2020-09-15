Westwood cancels first varsity football game of 2020 season due to injuries

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Westwood Patriots have canceled their varsity football game for this upcoming Friday, September 18.

The game, scheduled to take place against the Iron Mountain Mountaineers will not be played due to injuries. The Patriots have lost a number of players early in the season and don’t have enough healthy bodies to field a team.

This is according to a Facebook post from the Westwood High School athletics department. Every Michigan team will make the playoffs this year, so the forfeit will not affect the team’s postseason hopes.

The team plans to be back in action next week for their game against Manistique.

