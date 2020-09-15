Advertisement

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 23 Tuesday

Michigan reported 571 new cases Tuesday so the state’s total cases are up to 113,183.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 23 new coronavirus cases Tuesday.

Six new cases each were added in Delta and Marquette counties. Menominee County increased by four cases. Two cases each were reported in Dickinson, Houghton, and Schoolcraft counties. A single new case was added in Iron County.

No new recoveries or new deaths were reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4:10 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,313 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 819 are considered recovered and 20 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show six COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Sept. 14. Two of those patients are in the ICU. MDHHS' hospitalization data wasn’t updated on Sept. 15.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has one patient in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient, and one patient in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 81,546 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.41% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 15.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

