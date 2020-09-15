Advertisement

Two injured in rollover crash in Rapid River

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Two drivers were severely injured in a crash in Rapid River Thursday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police Gladstone, around 10:15 a.m. Sept. 15, troopers responded to US-2 and US-41 intersection in Rapid River for a report of a two vehicle crash, with reports of a rollover.

Troopers arrived on scene and saw that one vehicle had rolled several times and had come to rest on its wheels.

Investigation showed that a vehicle driven by a 72-year-old Oscoda man was traveling south on US-41 and left the roadway just north of the Rapid River Mini Mart, striking a roadway marker pole.

The vehicle came to rest and a local resident checked the status of the driver. The driver gave a “thumbs up” indicating he was okay and then drove away, continuing southbound on US-41.

The southbound vehicle then failed to stop at the stop sign at the US-2 intersection. He entered the intersection and struck a westbound vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Rapid River man.

This collision caused the westbound vehicle to roll over several times. The southbound vehicle continued south across US-2 leaving the roadway striking several road signs before coming to rest.

Both drivers suffered severe, but non-life-threatening injuries and were both transported to OSF St. Francis Hospital by Rampart EMS.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Names are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Masonville Township Fire and EMS, Rampart EMS and Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 23 Tuesday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 571 new cases Tuesday so the state’s total cases are up to 113,183.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Dewdrop Family Restaurant welcomes new guests

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
Large stuffed animals were placed in booths and tables to keep people from sitting too close to each other.

News

Caring House offers Wisconsin child advocacy services

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Thanks to the Wisconsin Victims of Crime Act, both states have teamed together to provide services for children who live along the state line.

Latest News

News

Finlandia Alumni Board Giving Day raises $19K for safe open efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
In total, 69 donors gave during the 24 hour Giving Day and in the days following in support of baseline testing, personal protective equipment and safety upgrades for the campus.

Ap

Group tops 400K signatures to repeal Whitmer’s virus powers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
A group, Keep Michigan Safe, formed to oppose the ballot drive organized by Unlock Michigan.

Ap

Michigan Senate OKs more time to process absentee ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
The legislation would let clerks in bigger communities start processing ballots the day before Election Day.

Press Release

Dr. Jonathan Brueggeman named Aspirus’ UP Regional Medical Director

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The medical director is responsible for providing vision, leadership and management to the physicians group as well as assisting the medical staff in the delivery of patient care.

News

Wisconsin DNR, DHS issue ‘Do Not Eat’ advisory for deer livers near JCI/Tyco in Marinette

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This includes areas of Marinette, Peshtigo and surrounding communities.

News

NMU announces four new Alumni Association Board members

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Members are selected by fellow alumni to represent the alumni base.