Two injured in rollover crash in Rapid River

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Two drivers were severely injured in a crash in Rapid River Thursday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police Gladstone, around 10:15 a.m. Sept. 15, troopers responded to US-2 and US-41 intersection in Rapid River for a report of a two vehicle crash, with reports of a rollover.

Troopers arrived on scene and saw that one vehicle had rolled several times and had come to rest on its wheels.

Investigation showed that a vehicle driven by a 72-year-old Oscoda man was traveling south on US-41 and left the roadway just north of the Rapid River Mini Mart, striking a roadway marker pole.

The vehicle came to rest and a local resident checked the status of the driver. The driver gave a “thumbs up” indicating he was okay and then drove away, continuing southbound on US-41.

The southbound vehicle then failed to stop at the stop sign at the US-2 intersection. He entered the intersection and struck a westbound vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Rapid River man.

This collision caused the westbound vehicle to roll over several times. The southbound vehicle continued south across US-2 leaving the roadway striking several road signs before coming to rest.

Both drivers suffered severe, but non-life-threatening injuries and were both transported to OSF St. Francis Hospital by Rampart EMS.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Names are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Masonville Township Fire and EMS, Rampart EMS and Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

