The Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance Releases 2019 Data Booklet

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance recently released the 2019 Dickinson County Data Booklet with the assistance of the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) and Economic Modeling Specialists Incorporated (EMSI). The Data Booklet is created annually by research and compilation of economic data important to our community.

EMSI compiles data from over 90 different federal, state and private data sources to create a clear vision of the economic landscape within Dickinson County. This report uses historical trends to look into the past economic activity and then uses those trends and published formulas to make predictions about the future.

'Well, I think, it just helps to paint the economic picture. It again tells us that our major industries are manufacturing and construction, which I think everybody knows. It does dig deeper and show the growth that has been happening there over the last 10 years," said the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance director, Lois Ellis.

By using this report, businesses and community members in Dickinson County can track the county’s economic path to prosperity and better position themselves for economic success in the future.

The Dickinson County data booklet reflects information from 2019 as well as future year projections. To view the booklet in its entirety, visit daeda.org.

