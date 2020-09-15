Advertisement

Shooting range coming to Marquette County

Site expected to open to the public next year.
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The area of Richmond Township is known for being a very quiet and natural spot...but not for long.

The Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that after nearly three decades of negotiations and discussions, Marquette County is getting a shooting range. It will be built on 25 acres of land right along the Goose Lake access road.

DNR Spokesman John Pepin says he is thrilled people will soon have opportunities for target practice.

“The ranges downstate are very popular," Pepin said. "To have (the DNR) locate one up here now is going to be a really great thing for the area.”

Despite this step forward in the development process, Pepin says this is a plan that has been a long time coming.

“This idea to locate a public DNR-managed range in the U.P. has been around since the early 1990s," he explained. "It has taken that long to procure the funding for it.”

The DNR finally has the funding for it. The agency says the entire project is expected to cost around $800,000.

Pepin says he believes this move will be worth every penny for a good portion of the county population.

“In Marquette County,” he stated, "that’s where it’s centrally located for the U.P. but also located where there is a lot of population located. Ishpeming, Negaunee, Marquette area, Gwinn area. It’s good access for all the people in those areas.”

Pepin also hopes this range will decrease illegal shooting practices.

“Right now, in the area where the range is going to be constructed," he said, "there has been a lot of informal and illegal target shooting that has been going on. This, hopefully, will curtail that in the area.”

The range design should be completed this fall and construction is slated to begin next summer. The site is expected to open in late 2021.

