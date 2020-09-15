Portage Lake Golf Club has three champions

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In the 18-hole stroke play Women’s Club Championship held on Aug. 18, Jennifer Lahti from Twin Lakes won by a single stroke over Janine Ward. Lahti shot a score of 80, 42 on the front nine and a 38 on the back nine to hold off Ward who is also from Twin Lakes. The two were tied after the front nine but Lahti’s birdie on hole 13 and par on 15 gave her a two-stroke lead. Finishing in third place was last year’s champion Barb Rossi from Houghton with a score of 83.

The First Flight winner was Carly Siko with a score of 94, second place was Marcia Butvilas with a score of 95. Third place in the first flight was awarded to Julie Melchiori.

The Second Flight winner was Sarah Baratono with a score of 104, Anne Warrington finished second and Karin Cooper third.

Skins were won by Shelby Hamar, Carly Siko, Holly Rintala (2), Janine Ward (3), and Sarah Baratono. The Long Drive contest was won by Janine Ward, Closest to pins were won by Barb Rossi and Karin Cooper, and Longest Putt was won by Sheryl Sorby.

The 18-hole Women’s President’s Cup competition, which is the gross score minus a golfer’s handicap, was won by Melissa Stein with a net score of 70. Finishing in second place was Janine Ward and third place was Jennifer Lahti.

The 18-Hole Men’s President’s Cup was won by Robert Witting from Houghton. Witting shot a net score of 5 under par 67, winning by 5 shots. Second place was Rick Heinonen with a score of 72. Third place was Dennis Harbour, also with an even par score of 72. Fourth place was Chris Nielsen with a score of 74, and finishing in fifth place was Robert Warrington.

The next event at PLGC is a Two Person Scramble on Saturday, Oct. 17. The last day of golf at Portage Lake will be Sunday, Oct. 18.

