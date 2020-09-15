Advertisement

Poll: Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

‘Either side that politicizes this is … working against the goal’
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The race to come up with a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is underway. But the true hurdle could be getting people to get vaccinated.

Americans are voicing real concerns over the rush to roll it out.

“Either side that politicizes this is … working against the goal … which is to get American culture to be at a point of view to vaccinate with confidence,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield.

President Donald Trump has frequently said he believes a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by election day.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said a vaccine is possible by that date, but not probable.

A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 62% of Americans believe political pressure from the White House will cause the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it’s found to be safe and effective.

Redfield says his agency will not put politics over safety.

“The only thing that’s going to dictate this process is data and science,” he said.

Even if a vaccine is ready by election day, 54% of those polled said they wouldn’t get vaccinated, even if the vaccine was made available and free to everyone who wanted it.

Redfield said the last thing this country needs during a pandemic is more concern about vaccines.

