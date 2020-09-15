Painting begins on ‘Words to Live and Bike By’ project in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Hope,” “dream,” “respect,” gratitude," and “remember.” These are “Words to Live and Bike By.”

“Words to Live and Bike By” is a community art project funded by the Marquette Arts and Culture Center. The center is placing five murals throughout the city’s bike paths. Each mural revolves around a different word. Painting began September 15 on the “Remember” mural at Founders Landing.

According to Arts and Culture Center Manager Tiina Morin, each word carries a special meaning.

“This is where Anishinaabe villages were,” Morin explained. “This is where settlers, when they first came to this area, would come into this bay. It’s a very special place, so that’s why we placed the word ‘remember’ here.”

Each mural will feature a design by a local artist. For the “Remember” mural, artist Michele Tuccini was inspired by bicycles through history.

“They’ll be painting silhouettes of bikes throughout the ages and their transformations,” said Morin. “That’s the artist’s vision. Of course, people that walk along the bike path will have their own vision.”

The stencils have already been done for the rest of the murals around Marquette, with painting expected to be completed by the end of next week."

Morin says keeping creative expression in the city’s parks and long its bike paths is crucial. She hopes the community will be touched whenever they come across one of the five murals.

“Public art is very important to inspire and give people pause to think,” she said. “It’s our natural human instinct to create and be creative.”

Morin encourages the community to get out on the bike paths to enjoy the murals before winter arrives.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.