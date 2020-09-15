Advertisement

More than $125K of Blewett Legacy Funds distributed

An Upper Peninsula man’s legacy lives on in over $125,000 given out through The Community Foundation grants to regional organizations that he cared most about.
photo of Paul F. Blewett
photo of Paul F. Blewett
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula man’s legacy lives on in over $125,000 given out through The Community Foundation grants to regional organizations that he cared most about.

The Paul F. Blewett Legacy funds was established in 2010. Blewett was an Ishpeming native and Bark River-Harris high school math teacher who died back in 2009, leaving behind a legacy of giving back to the community. Following the wishes of the donor, this year, a total of $128,409.37 was distributed to 21 organizations.

Local organizations that received money included the Ishpeming Ski Club, the Salvation Army of Ishpeming, Fortune Lake Bible Camp, Bark River Harris School, and PBS television at WNMU.

Click here for more information about the Paul F. Blewett Legacy Funds.

