Advertisement

New parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain complete, project nearly complete

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction on the new parking lot at the Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area is wrapped up. Now crews are repairing the old lot.

The new lot features 100 parking spaces and some larger ones to accommodate RV’s, buses and vehicles with trailers. With increasing visitors to the area and limited parking, some people were parking on the side of County Road 550, creating a dangerous situation.

“We’ve been very concerned about it over the last couple of years with the great increase in visitors, up to 70,000 visitors during the summer and fall season so, it was a project that was needed and now we’ll have two parking lots for people,” said Chair of the Marquette County Board, Gerry Corkin.

While work is on-going at the old parking lot, it remains closed. No parking signage is also expected to go up along County Road 550 soon.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID has affected car dealerships in the U.P.

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Toilet paper, bleach, hand sanitizer, and soap. Manufactures have struggled to keep up with the demand of these products. And much like these products, some car dealerships have hit similar road bumps.

News

Shooting range coming to Marquette County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Price
Site expected to open to the public next year.

News

State expands financial assistance for COVID-19 testing in Homes for the Aged

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced an expansion of state assistance and reimbursement on Tuesday aimed at helping Homes for the Aged (HFA) conduct regular testing for COVID-19.

State

MDHHS expands Rapid Response Staffing Resources program statewide to assist long-term care facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Expansion offers additional hours and new staffing options.

Latest News

News

Painting begins on ‘Words to Live and Bike By’ project in Marquette

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Local artists designed five murals along Marquette's bike paths.

News

More than $125K of Blewett Legacy Funds distributed

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Upper Peninsula man’s legacy lives on in over $125,000 given out through The Community Foundation grants to regional organizations that he cared most about.

News

New owners at Mr. Bike and Ski in Escanaba

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Adam Haeusler and his wife, Heidi, are excited to move their family back to the U.P.

News

Hancock library partners with downstate library, Schuler Books for short story contest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Writers of all ages are invited to enter, with separate categories for youth, teens, adults and Spanish language (11 years old and younger).

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 23 Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 571 new cases Tuesday so the state’s total cases are up to 113,183.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.