New parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain complete, project nearly complete

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction on the new parking lot at the Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area is wrapped up. Now crews are repairing the old lot.

The new lot features 100 parking spaces and some larger ones to accommodate RV’s, buses and vehicles with trailers. With increasing visitors to the area and limited parking, some people were parking on the side of County Road 550, creating a dangerous situation.

“We’ve been very concerned about it over the last couple of years with the great increase in visitors, up to 70,000 visitors during the summer and fall season so, it was a project that was needed and now we’ll have two parking lots for people,” said Chair of the Marquette County Board, Gerry Corkin.

While work is on-going at the old parking lot, it remains closed. No parking signage is also expected to go up along County Road 550 soon.

