New owners at Mr. Bike and Ski in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Mr. Bike and Ski in Escanaba has been a prominent business in the recreational community since 1985. But on September 1 of this year, the store changed ownership from the Marengers to the Haeuslers.

New co-owner Adam Haeusler is passionate about outdoor recreation.

“Biking, skiing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, snowshoeing, snowboarding, I think those are the greatest forms of recreation and I think that we’re all better humans when we can get outside and enjoy it,” said Adam Haeusler.

He’s originally from Bark River and after moving out west for ten years, Adam and his wife, Heidi, are excited to move their family back to the U.P.

“We have two little boys, a five- and a three-year-old that love everything about being in the U.P.,” said Adam Haeusler.

Adam has owned a few recreational shops between Menominee and Idaho, but he’s excited to raise his kids here in the U.P., just like he was.

“I think that probably would be what I’m most excited for. Just experiencing it all over again, even through kid’s eyes. Seeing the people and seeing the trails and seeing the people through that version,” said Haeusler.

Mr. Bike and Ski started as a family business with Matt and Holly Marenger and through the Haeuslers, it will continue to be a family-run business. The Haeuslers may be the new owners, but Adam isn’t new to the store.

“Gosh, it started about 20 years ago when I started working for them, and I was able to work for them for a couple years and I went off and owned my own bike shop,” said Haeusler.

The Haeuslers hope to continue to be big part of the community.

“We want to connect people to different recreation groups, as well as the different options of recreating,” said Haeusler.

They assure Mr. Bike and Ski will still be the storefront and bike repair shop we’re all familiar with.

