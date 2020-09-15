Advertisement

New owners at Mr. Bike and Ski in Escanaba

Adam Haeusler and his wife, Heidi, are excited to move their family back to the U.P.
Mr. Bike and Ski original owners, Marengers (left), with new owners, Haeuslers (right).
Mr. Bike and Ski original owners, Marengers (left), with new owners, Haeuslers (right).(WLUC)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Mr. Bike and Ski in Escanaba has been a prominent business in the recreational community since 1985. But on September 1 of this year, the store changed ownership from the Marengers to the Haeuslers.

New co-owner Adam Haeusler is passionate about outdoor recreation.

“Biking, skiing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, snowshoeing, snowboarding, I think those are the greatest forms of recreation and I think that we’re all better humans when we can get outside and enjoy it,” said Adam Haeusler.

He’s originally from Bark River and after moving out west for ten years, Adam and his wife, Heidi, are excited to move their family back to the U.P.

“We have two little boys, a five- and a three-year-old that love everything about being in the U.P.,” said Adam Haeusler.

Adam has owned a few recreational shops between Menominee and Idaho, but he’s excited to raise his kids here in the U.P., just like he was.

“I think that probably would be what I’m most excited for. Just experiencing it all over again, even through kid’s eyes. Seeing the people and seeing the trails and seeing the people through that version,” said Haeusler.

Mr. Bike and Ski started as a family business with Matt and Holly Marenger and through the Haeuslers, it will continue to be a family-run business. The Haeuslers may be the new owners, but Adam isn’t new to the store.

“Gosh, it started about 20 years ago when I started working for them, and I was able to work for them for a couple years and I went off and owned my own bike shop,” said Haeusler.

The Haeuslers hope to continue to be big part of the community.

“We want to connect people to different recreation groups, as well as the different options of recreating,” said Haeusler.

They assure Mr. Bike and Ski will still be the storefront and bike repair shop we’re all familiar with.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

MDHHS expands Rapid Response Staffing Resources program statewide to assist long-term care facilities

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Expansion offers additional hours and new staffing options.

News

Painting begins on “Word to Live and Bike By” project in Marquette

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Local artists designed five murals along Marquette's bike paths.

News

More than $125K of Blewett Legacy Funds distributed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
An Upper Peninsula man’s legacy lives on in over $125,000 given out through The Community Foundation grants to regional organizations that he cared most about.

News

Hancock library partners with downstate library, Schuler Books for short story contest

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Writers of all ages are invited to enter, with separate categories for youth, teens, adults and Spanish language (11 years old and younger).

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 23 Tuesday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 571 new cases Tuesday so the state’s total cases are up to 113,183.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 death reported for Menominee County

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The woman was hospitalized for COVID-19 on August 31 and she died on September 15 at a Green Bay, Wisconsin, medical facility.

Ap

Michigan Senate OKs more time to process absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
The legislation would let clerks in bigger communities start processing ballots the day before Election Day.

News

Dewdrop Family Restaurant welcomes new guests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Large stuffed animals were placed in booths and tables to keep people from sitting too close to each other.

News

Two injured in rollover crash in Rapid River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.