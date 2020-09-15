Advertisement

MDHHS expands Rapid Response Staffing Resources program statewide to assist long-term care facilities

Expansion offers additional hours and new staffing options.
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its Rapid Response Staffing Resources program which offers assistance to long-term care facilities facing staffing shortages due to COVID-19 across the state.

“Since this program launched in July, surge staffing has been in high demand due to staff testing positive during regular COVID-19 testing in long-term care facilities,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. “To meet this need and ensure the safety of long-term care residents in Michigan, MDHHS is expanding the program statewide, adding additional staffing options and increasing the amount of time facilities can request emergency staffing.”

The program initially offered 72 hours or less, of consecutive staffing assistance through 22nd Century Technologies, Inc. in 11 counties. The newly expanded program offers up to 120 hours of staffing to facilities in any part of the state. In addition, new staffing options have been added to include licensed practical nurses, social workers, direct care workers, dietary aides, dietary cooks and environmental services staff. This is in addition to registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, personal care aides or resident care assistants.

Nursing homes, assisted living centers, homes for the aged and adult foster care homes are eligible for the program. Facilities requiring staffing assistance will need to meet specific criteria and demonstrate they have exhausted all other options. Up to five staff members per shift can be requested and this can include one registered nurse or licensed practical nurse and one social worker. Facilities can choose the mix of staff that best fits their needs.

Rapid Response Staffing Resources will support long-term care facilities based on facility and resident need, but will be prepared to assist with activities of daily living (bathing, dressing, transferring, toileting, eating); provide infection prevention assistance; and provide environmental cleaning assistance. Facilities will be responsible for orienting staffing agency employees to resident care plans, as applicable, and providing onsite supervision at all times.

For more information on the state’s plans to address COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDNursingHomePlan.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Painting begins on ‘Words to Live and Bike By’ project in Marquette

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Local artists designed five murals along Marquette's bike paths.

News

More than $125K of Blewett Legacy Funds distributed

Updated: 28 minutes ago
An Upper Peninsula man’s legacy lives on in over $125,000 given out through The Community Foundation grants to regional organizations that he cared most about.

News

New owners at Mr. Bike and Ski in Escanaba

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
Adam Haeusler and his wife, Heidi, are excited to move their family back to the U.P.

News

Hancock library partners with downstate library, Schuler Books for short story contest

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Writers of all ages are invited to enter, with separate categories for youth, teens, adults and Spanish language (11 years old and younger).

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 23 Tuesday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 571 new cases Tuesday so the state’s total cases are up to 113,183.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 death reported for Menominee County

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The woman was hospitalized for COVID-19 on August 31 and she died on September 15 at a Green Bay, Wisconsin, medical facility.

Ap

Michigan Senate OKs more time to process absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
The legislation would let clerks in bigger communities start processing ballots the day before Election Day.

News

Dewdrop Family Restaurant welcomes new guests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Large stuffed animals were placed in booths and tables to keep people from sitting too close to each other.

News

Two injured in rollover crash in Rapid River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.