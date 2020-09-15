Advertisement

Marquette City Commission agrees to sell three parcels of Heartwood property

The Marquette City Commission during a meeting
The Marquette City Commission during a meeting(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette is agreeing to sell three parcels of the Heartwood property to Veridea Group. The Marquette City Commission met Monday night and after discussion agreed unanimously to sell parcels 9, 10 and 11 to Veridea for the development of a medical device manufacturing facility.

From the sale, the city will get $370,000. Veridea previously purchased parcel 12 of the Heartwood property.

“The end result for us will be a light manufacturing facility within the city, it will bring jobs to the city, I believe the number is about 30 to start but they do plan on expanding when appropriate and it will enlarge our tax base,” said Marquette City Manager, Mike Angeli.

The group will have Longyear develop the city acting as an LLC. They’ve also agreed to work with the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) to ensure access to the network of trails in the area.

