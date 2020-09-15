Advertisement

Ishpeming’s Lake Bancroft Art Fair this Saturday

The event, put on by the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce, will run from 10:00a.m. to 6:00p.m.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With cold weather just on the horizon, there won’t be many outdoor events left in the season before the U.P.'s forced to hibernate until the Spring. Luckily, if you’re itching to get outside and enjoy the Fall weather, the Lake Bancroft Art Fair might just be the antidote to the pre-Winter slump.

There’s going to be a variety of vendors present, with a number of local crafts from great area artisans like jewelry, rock-work, woodcraft, and of course, the famous Croatian Chicken from Gwinn. The eatery will be present at the fair, serving its food made-to-go, so attendees don’t have to stand close together or wait to long to sink their teeth into a great bite to eat.

Social distancing will be observed, and attendees are encouraged to wear masks, especially if they’re going to be in close contact with members outside of their household at the fair.

The Chamber of Commerce also has a number of events coming up, including its ten-year anniversary, and the annual dinner that comes with it. The dinner, normally held in-person with 150 people, will instead be held as a week-long event, October 5th-9th, with virtual presentations through the week, and a silent auction to close it all out.

Bob Hendrickson, the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, was excited regarding the fair, saying, “There’s going to be a wide variety of different items that people can shop around at."

The link to the fair’s Facebook page can be found here.

