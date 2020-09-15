Advertisement

Gladstone HS cancels Friday night football game after positive coronavirus test

Marquette will host Menominee instead.
A file photo of the Gladstone Braves during the 2019 season.
A file photo of the Gladstone Braves during the 2019 season.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone Braves varsity football team will not play this Friday because a player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gladstone High School Athletic Director David Lindbeck says his coaching staff is taking every precaution possible and notified the Braves' opponent yesterday, Marquette Senior High School. MSHS will now host Menominee High School this Friday at 7:00 p.m. eastern time.

Lindbeck says it’s unclear when the Braves varsity squad can resume practice and games. The local health department is working closely with the team on contact tracing and other safety protocols. Lindbeck says he’s optimistic the game against Negaunee on Sept. 25 can happen as scheduled.

The Braves' junior varsity squad is continuing with its schedule this week as those players were determined to have no close contact with the positive case.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Agreement signed for new DNR shooting range in Marquette County

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Crucial step in public shooting range development reached.

Sports

Upper Michigan runners participate in ‘virtual’ Boston Marathon

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
The runners had their official Boston Marathon bibs, and even a banner for the race.

Sports

Runners participate in ‘virtual’ Marquette Marathon

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
It wasn’t the usual crowd, just 9 runners doing the full marathon, and a handful doing a half, but it was time spent together, something that has been missing for many this year.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand Saturday 9-12-2020

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
This is your Sports on Demand.

Latest News

Sports

Marquette one of several UP football teams opting for helmet shields instead of masks

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
The shields, that are installed right on the helmet, provide similar protection to a mask, and have the added benefit of making it easier for athletes to breathe.

Sports

Appointments required for registering harvest this bear season

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Michigan DNR offices remain closed. This means check stations will be run by appointment.

Sports

Forest Park Volleyball Coach talks about wearing masks in matches

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Michigan high School volleyball, soccer and football players and coaches will wear masks in practices and in games.

News

Negaunee High School football coach reacts to Governor’s decision

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Fall athletes required to wear masks during games throughout the season.

Sports

MHSAA provides guidance on face masks for fall athletics

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The MHSAA will attempt to assist schools in understanding these requirements, but know the MHSAA has no authority to waive, ignore or modify Executive Orders for any reason.

Sports

WCHA men’s league delays start of 2020-21 season

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The new 2020-21 league schedule and details regarding non-league play and the WCHA postseason tournament will be announced later this fall.