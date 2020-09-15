Gladstone HS cancels Friday night football game after positive coronavirus test

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone Braves varsity football team will not play this Friday because a player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gladstone High School Athletic Director David Lindbeck says his coaching staff is taking every precaution possible and notified the Braves' opponent yesterday, Marquette Senior High School. MSHS will now host Menominee High School this Friday at 7:00 p.m. eastern time.

Lindbeck says it’s unclear when the Braves varsity squad can resume practice and games. The local health department is working closely with the team on contact tracing and other safety protocols. Lindbeck says he’s optimistic the game against Negaunee on Sept. 25 can happen as scheduled.

The Braves' junior varsity squad is continuing with its schedule this week as those players were determined to have no close contact with the positive case.

