First COVID-19 death reported for Menominee County

The woman was hospitalized for COVID-19 on August 31 and she died on September 15 at a Green Bay, Wisconsin, medical facility.
Menominee County coronavirus cases.
Menominee County coronavirus cases.(Michigan DNR map with WLUC edits in Canva)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County has reported its first resident death from COVID-19.

According to Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM), the woman was hospitalized for COVID-19 on August 31 and she died on September 15 at a Green Bay, Wisconsin, medical facility. No other details about the woman have been, or will be, released.

PHDM reminds everyone that in this difficult time it is critical to protect each other, support each other and work together to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Michael Snyder, Health Officer at PHDM. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our residents, especially those with underlying health conditions and really, to the community as a whole.”

Strong community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place. PHDM urges residents to continue to follow recommendations:

  • Stay at home as much as possible.
  • Wear a mask in public spaces.
  • Practice social distancing – keeping 6 feet apart.
  • Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home, or after coughing or sneezing.
  • Do not touch your face or mouth.
  • Check on others. Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require something essential, see how you can help.

Everyone should be following the above guidance, PHDM says, as there is evidence of community spread locally. Everyone needs to take precautions, practice prevention, and assume potential exposure in public locations, public health says.

PHDM continues to provide the latest information at www.PHDM.org. Michigan updates are available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and national updates are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

