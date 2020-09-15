Finlandia announces student-athletes of the year

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Connor Hannon (men’s hockey), Kirsten L’Esperance (women’s soccer) and Katie Lundeen (women’s basketball) have been named the 2019-20 Finlandia University Student-Athletes of the Year.

Hannon, who was a junior from Houghton, Mich., had eight goals with four assists for 12 points in 20 games. He was a team captain, led the squad in goals and got the game-winning goal against Trine (Jan. 18). Hannon was named to the NCHA All-Academic team for the second time.

L’Esperance, who was a senior from Brighton, Mich., scored 14 goals with 20 assists for 48 points. She had four multiple goal games with five game-winning goals. L’Esperance had a school record six assists vs. Mount Mary (Oct. 27), the highest total for all three NCAA Divisions. She ranked among the top 20 in NCAA Division III in four categories and led the nation in assists per game (1.11) and total assists for the second straight yearL’Esperance, who becomes the first athlete to win the award twice, helped the Lions go 11-6-1 and reach the ACAA Championship game, the first conference final in program history. She was a three-time ACAA Player of the Week, ACAA Offensive Player of the Year, ACAA All-Tournament, All-ACAA first team and as well as earning All-ACAA and U.S. Coaches All-North Region third team. L’Esperance broke every game, season and career record for assists, goals and points.

Lundeen, a sophomore from Maple, Wis., averaged 17.08 points and 7.76 rebounds a game while shooting 49.7% from the floor and 79.3% from the line. She had 18 double-digit scoring and seven double-digit rebounding games with seven double-doubles. Lundeen was the fourth player in school history to score 400 points in a season and set school records for free throws made and attempted in a game (14-of-16 vs. St. Mary’s (Ind.) (Nov. 16) and free throws made (119) and attempted (150) in a season.Lundeen helped the Lions go 16-11 and win the ACAA Tournament, the first conference championship in program history. She was a four-time ACAA Player of the Week, All-ACAA first team, ACAA All-Tournament and ACAA All-Academic. Lundeen finished seventh among four-year colleges in Michigan for scoring.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.