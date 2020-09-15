Finlandia Alumni Board Giving Day raises $19K for safe open efforts

HANCOCK, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - On Sept. 1, 2020, the Finlandia Alumni Board (FAB) Giving Day raised $19,085 to support Finlandia’s Safe Open efforts. In total, 69 donors gave during the 24 hour Giving Day and in the days following in support of baseline testing, personal protective equipment and safety upgrades for the campus.

“A heartfelt thanks go out to all of our FinnU alumni and friends for supporting this year’s Giving Day,” said Vice President for Advancement Karin Van Dyke. “The funds raised will be used to fund the continued need for our Safe Open safety and cleaning supplies. Our students are back on campus, attending in-person classes, with an option for online classes as well. With your support, we were able to complete Covid-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff, and to implement the necessary health and safety protocols and procedures to help ensure the safety for all on the campus of Finlandia University.”

For the Alumni Board, the donations show how much the community cares for the safety of the students.

“We are thankful all year for the friends, family, community partners, and alumni who love and support FinnU,” said President of the FAB Monica Hill. “Through the $19,085 raised on Giving Day 2020, we celebrate even more that, during the Covid pandemic and financially difficult times, our students were shown our commitment to have a Safe Return. Thank you all.”

Learn more about FinnU’s safe open at finlandia.edu/safeopen.

Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news.

