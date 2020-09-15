Advertisement

Feeling like late summer

Windy & warmer conditions before another cool down
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With a warm front moving north of us, southerly winds will increase triggering gusts in excess of 30mph throughout the day! Plus, bringing in unseasonably warm air. Then, a weak cold front moves from west to east overnight with light rain showers. Once it clears unseasonably cool air sets in for the rest of the week.

Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and warm

  • Highs: Near 80 0176 west, mid to upper 70s central, low to mid-70s east

Wednesday: Morning light rain showers and drizzle, mainly east followed by slow clearing and staying breezy

  • Highs: Around 60° west, mid to upper 60s central, low to mid-60s east

Thursday: Mostly sunny, dry and cooler

  • Highs: 50s

Friday: Chilly morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny and staying cool

  • Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool

  • Highs: 50s

Sunday: Clouds increasing turning mostly cloudy

  • Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Cloudy and seasonal with morning showers

  • Highs: Low 60s

