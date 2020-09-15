Feeling like late summer
Windy & warmer conditions before another cool down
With a warm front moving north of us, southerly winds will increase triggering gusts in excess of 30mph throughout the day! Plus, bringing in unseasonably warm air. Then, a weak cold front moves from west to east overnight with light rain showers. Once it clears unseasonably cool air sets in for the rest of the week.
Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and warm
- Highs: Near 80 0176 west, mid to upper 70s central, low to mid-70s east
Wednesday: Morning light rain showers and drizzle, mainly east followed by slow clearing and staying breezy
- Highs: Around 60° west, mid to upper 60s central, low to mid-60s east
Thursday: Mostly sunny, dry and cooler
- Highs: 50s
Friday: Chilly morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny and staying cool
- Highs: 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool
- Highs: 50s
Sunday: Clouds increasing turning mostly cloudy
- Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Monday: Cloudy and seasonal with morning showers
- Highs: Low 60s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.