Dr. Jonathan Brueggeman named Aspirus’ UP Regional Medical Director

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Aspirus announced Jonathan Brueggeman, DPM, FACFAS, AAPWCA, as the Regional Medical Director for Aspirus in the Upper Peninsula.

The interim Chief Medical Officer for Aspirus Keweenaw and Aspirus Ontonagon since November 2019, Dr. Brueggeman has been a practicing foot and ankle surgeon since 2008. He’s also acted as the Director of Limb Salvage and Director of the Advanced Wound Care Center for Aspirus Keweenaw since March 2019. He will now serve as the Wound Care Director for the entire Upper Peninsula and Central Region of Aspirus.

In this role, Dr. Brueggeman will provide collaboration and advancement of that service line in the U.P. in coordination with the Would Care Program in the Central Region of Wisconsin.

Dr. Brueggeman earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill. He completed his podiatric surgical residency at St. Joseph Hospital of Chicago also affiliated with the North Chicago Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“Dr. Brueggeman has been instrumental in ensuring the patient experience is at the forefront,” said Chris Harff, Upper Peninsula Regional President for Aspirus.

In his role as the medical director, Dr. Brueggeman is responsible for providing vision, leadership and management to the physicians group as well as assisting the medical staff in the delivery of patient care.

“Our goals are to provide excellent, compassionate care and meet the needs of the community,” Dr. Brueggeman said. “I’m excited for the future and our mission of providing health care close to home.”

Dr. Brueggeman replaces Dr. Christopher Pogliano who retired in July after 35 years of service to Aspirus and the community.

For more information, visit aspirus.org.

Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. Aspirus has been recognized for three consecutive years by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country. For more information, visit aspirus.org.

Aspirus Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.