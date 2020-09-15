Advertisement

Dr. Jonathan Brueggeman named Aspirus’ UP Regional Medical Director

The medical director is responsible for providing vision, leadership and management to the physicians group as well as assisting the medical staff in the delivery of patient care.
Dr. Jonathan Brueggeman, DPM, FACFAS, AAPWCA, named as the Regional Medical Director for Aspirus in the Upper Peninsula.
Dr. Jonathan Brueggeman, DPM, FACFAS, AAPWCA, named as the Regional Medical Director for Aspirus in the Upper Peninsula.(Aspirus)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Aspirus announced Jonathan Brueggeman, DPM, FACFAS, AAPWCA, as the Regional Medical Director for Aspirus in the Upper Peninsula.

The interim Chief Medical Officer for Aspirus Keweenaw and Aspirus Ontonagon since November 2019, Dr. Brueggeman has been a practicing foot and ankle surgeon since 2008. He’s also acted as the Director of Limb Salvage and Director of the Advanced Wound Care Center for Aspirus Keweenaw since March 2019. He will now serve as the Wound Care Director for the entire Upper Peninsula and Central Region of Aspirus.

In this role, Dr. Brueggeman will provide collaboration and advancement of that service line in the U.P. in coordination with the Would Care Program in the Central Region of Wisconsin.

Dr. Brueggeman earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill. He completed his podiatric surgical residency at St. Joseph Hospital of Chicago also affiliated with the North Chicago Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“Dr. Brueggeman has been instrumental in ensuring the patient experience is at the forefront,” said Chris Harff, Upper Peninsula Regional President for Aspirus.

In his role as the medical director, Dr. Brueggeman is responsible for providing vision, leadership and management to the physicians group as well as assisting the medical staff in the delivery of patient care.

“Our goals are to provide excellent, compassionate care and meet the needs of the community,” Dr. Brueggeman said. “I’m excited for the future and our mission of providing health care close to home.”

Dr. Brueggeman replaces Dr. Christopher Pogliano who retired in July after 35 years of service to Aspirus and the community.

For more information, visit aspirus.org.

Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. Aspirus has been recognized for three consecutive years by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country. For more information, visit aspirus.org.

Aspirus Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin DNR, DHS issue ‘Do Not Eat’ advisory for deer livers near JCI/Tyco in Marinette

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This includes areas of Marinette, Peshtigo and surrounding communities.

News

NMU announces four new Alumni Association Board members

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Members are selected by fellow alumni to represent the alumni base.

News

The Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance Releases 2019 Data Booklet

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This report uses historical trends to look into the past economic activity and then uses those trends and published formulas to make predictions about the future.

News

Agreement signed for new DNR shooting range in Marquette County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Crucial step in public shooting range development reached.

Latest News

Sports

Gladstone HS cancels Friday night football game after positive coronavirus test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Marquette will host Menominee instead.

News

Ishpeming’s Lake Bancroft Art Fair this Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
Bob Hendrickson, the Executive Director for the Negaunee-Ishpeming Chamber of Commerce, talks about the upcoming Lake Bancroft Art Fair and what local residents can expect from local vendors.

News

Lake Bancroft Art Fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Bob Hendrickson, the Executive Director for the Negaunee-Ishpeming Chamber of Commerce, talks about the upcoming Lake Bancroft Art Fair and what local residents can expect from local vendors.

News

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department explains when, why potential coronavirus exposure sites are released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
When contact tracing works - and all close contacts of a positive case can be identified - a health department does not release a potential exposure site.

News

Rate of new coronavirus cases puts Houghton County in ‘very high risk’ category

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The Western U.P. Health Department says the spike is tied to the start of classes at Michigan Tech.

News

Marquette City Commission agrees to sell three parcels of Heartwood property

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
A medical device manufacturing facility will be built near the intersection of McClellan Ave. and Division St.