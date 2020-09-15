Dewdrop Family Restaurant welcomes new guests

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dewdrop Family Restaurant in Gladstone found a creative way to keep at 50 percent capacity by bringing in some unexpected customers.

Large stuffed animals were placed in booths and tables to keep people from sitting too close to each other. Each of the animals is set up with a menu, and of course, a mask.

“One of our regular customers slipped a dollar tip under each one of the cups just to make it look like the bear was leaving a tip for their server. We had another customer who saw the dollar and took the dollar and placed a $2 bill under there instead. It’s slowly growing, some of them have five dollars now,” said Amanda Phillips, owner of Dewdrop Family Restaurant.

You can take pictures in the booths with the stuffed animals, but the restaurant is asking you don’t sit with them and don’t feed them.

Looking to the future the restaurant has plans to build an outdoor patio and obtain a beer and wine license.

