Delta Animal Shelter receives check from Dewdrop Family Restaurant

After the restaurant owner received help from the animal shelter back in April, she wanted to return the favor
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After losing everything in a house fire, the owner of Dewdrop Family Restaurant was thankful when the Delta Animal Shelter donated supplies for her dogs. Tuesday afternoon, she was able to return the favor.

A few weeks ago, Michigan State Police seized 134 dogs from a puppy mill in Rock. All dogs were taken to the Delta Animal Shelter. More than 60 puppies have been born since. The community has come together to support the shelter through it all.

“I do not know of any other community that would have rallied behind a shelter and the needs of so many animals the way that Delta County has,” said Sue Gartland, Director of the Delta Animal Shelter.

Through raffles, donations from the community, and a percentage of its sales, the Dewdrop Family Restaurant donated a check to the animal shelter for more than $4,300.

“It’s so humbling to see and it really goes with my motto at the Dewdrop which is ‘one community, one family,’” said Amanda Phillips, owner of Dewdrop Family Restaurant.

Dewdrop owner Amanda Phillips also reached out to her family at Thrivent for support.

“We were able to incorporate that which also donated $250 each towards the fundraiser for the pups,” said Phillips.

The animal shelter is thankful for the generosity. A majority of the money donated will go towards medical bills.

“The support of the community and places like the Dewdrop mean the world to the animal shelter and all the animals that are being currently housed here,” said Gartland.

The investigation is still open, so the dogs are still not up for adoption. But the shelter looks forward to finding forever homes for all 200+ dogs.

“The animals need our support, and this is a great community project to be able to say, ‘we’re going to save every single one,’” said Gartland.

