Caring House offers Wisconsin child advocacy services

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The State of Wisconsin is helping the Caring House to expand outreach to surrounding areas.

“Our hope is that children receive the services that they very well deserve,” said Cheryl O’Neil, the Caring House director.

O’Neil said thanks to the Wisconsin Victims of Crime Act, both states have teamed together to provide services for children who live along the state line.

“That means that Wisconsin isn’t cut out of the services. We would never purposely not allow them. We always said it’s all about the children, and the state is supporting it as well,” she added.

This creates the opportunity for kids to have a forensic interview, meaning they will not have to relive their trauma multiple times, through the court system.

“This way a child that is a victim of sexual assault, domestic violence does not have to go through multiple interviews,” said O’Neil.

The funding also added a new Wisconsin Child Advocate to the Caring House. Selene Gonzalez says this opportunity allows her to help the community.

“The children are often a forgotten victim in those situations, and they definitely need some support,” said Gomez.

Support is what the Child Advocacy Center aims to do. In addition to the Caring House location, in Iron Mountain, they have also gained a new location in Florence County. It is above the Encore on Central Ballroom. Both facilities will be used to assist families, with housing and mental health services.

“And this just means that we’re going to be able to spread those services to Wisconsin a little more,” said Gonzalez.

Throughout the pandemic the Caring House has been open and available: they will remain free and confidential to the community.

