Advertisement

Caring House offers Wisconsin child advocacy services

Thanks to the Wisconsin Victims of Crime Act, both states have teamed together to provide services for children who live along the state line.
A children's room inside the Caring House.
A children's room inside the Caring House.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The State of Wisconsin is helping the Caring House to expand outreach to surrounding areas.

“Our hope is that children receive the services that they very well deserve,” said Cheryl O’Neil, the Caring House director.

O’Neil said thanks to the Wisconsin Victims of Crime Act, both states have teamed together to provide services for children who live along the state line.

“That means that Wisconsin isn’t cut out of the services. We would never purposely not allow them. We always said it’s all about the children, and the state is supporting it as well,” she added.

This creates the opportunity for kids to have a forensic interview, meaning they will not have to relive their trauma multiple times, through the court system.

“This way a child that is a victim of sexual assault, domestic violence does not have to go through multiple interviews,” said O’Neil.

The funding also added a new Wisconsin Child Advocate to the Caring House. Selene Gonzalez says this opportunity allows her to help the community.

“The children are often a forgotten victim in those situations, and they definitely need some support,” said Gomez.

Support is what the Child Advocacy Center aims to do. In addition to the Caring House location, in Iron Mountain, they have also gained a new location in Florence County. It is above the Encore on Central Ballroom. Both facilities will be used to assist families, with housing and mental health services.

“And this just means that we’re going to be able to spread those services to Wisconsin a little more,” said Gonzalez.

Throughout the pandemic the Caring House has been open and available: they will remain free and confidential to the community.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Finlandia Alumni Board Giving Day raises $19K for safe open efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
In total, 69 donors gave during the 24 hour Giving Day and in the days following in support of baseline testing, personal protective equipment and safety upgrades for the campus.

Ap

Group tops 400K signatures to repeal Whitmer’s virus powers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
A group, Keep Michigan Safe, formed to oppose the ballot drive organized by Unlock Michigan.

Ap

Michigan Senate OKs more time to process absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
The legislation would let clerks in bigger communities start processing ballots the day before Election Day.

Press Release

Dr. Jonathan Brueggeman named Aspirus’ UP Regional Medical Director

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The medical director is responsible for providing vision, leadership and management to the physicians group as well as assisting the medical staff in the delivery of patient care.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin DNR, DHS issue ‘Do Not Eat’ advisory for deer livers near JCI/Tyco in Marinette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This includes areas of Marinette, Peshtigo and surrounding communities.

News

NMU announces four new Alumni Association Board members

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Members are selected by fellow alumni to represent the alumni base.

News

The Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance Releases 2019 Data Booklet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This report uses historical trends to look into the past economic activity and then uses those trends and published formulas to make predictions about the future.

News

Agreement signed for new DNR shooting range in Marquette County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Crucial step in public shooting range development reached.

Sports

Gladstone HS cancels Friday night football game after positive coronavirus test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Marquette will host Menominee instead.

News

Ishpeming’s Lake Bancroft Art Fair this Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
Bob Hendrickson, the Executive Director for the Negaunee-Ishpeming Chamber of Commerce, talks about the upcoming Lake Bancroft Art Fair and what local residents can expect from local vendors.