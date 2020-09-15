Brisk Northwest to Northerly Winds Wednesday Will Funnel in Cooler Air
The Coolest Air Takes Hold Late in the Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wednesday: Cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy and cooler
Highs: near 60 north, 60s to near 70 south
Thursday: Cooler, mostly sunny
Highs: around 50 north, mid to upper 50s south
Friday: Good chance of frost and freezing temperatures over a wide area of interior Upper Michigan, then sunny
Highs: 50s to near 60
Saturday: Mostly sunny
Highs: mid 50s east to mid 60s west
Temperatures will continue to moderate with dry weather on Sunday. Current indications are that mild weather with above average temperatures will start the new week.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.