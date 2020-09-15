Brisk Northwest to Northerly Winds Wednesday Will Funnel in Cooler Air

Wednesday: Cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy and cooler

Highs: near 60 north, 60s to near 70 south

Thursday: Cooler, mostly sunny

Highs: around 50 north, mid to upper 50s south

Friday: Good chance of frost and freezing temperatures over a wide area of interior Upper Michigan, then sunny

Highs: 50s to near 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mid 50s east to mid 60s west

Temperatures will continue to moderate with dry weather on Sunday. Current indications are that mild weather with above average temperatures will start the new week.

