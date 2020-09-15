Advertisement

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003 file photo, William H. Gates Sr., left, smiles while sitting next to his son, Bill Gates Jr., during the dedication and grand opening of the William H. Gates Hall, new home of the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle. Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and philanthropist and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at age 94.
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003 file photo, William H. Gates Sr., left, smiles while sitting next to his son, Bill Gates Jr., during the dedication and grand opening of the William H. Gates Hall, new home of the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle. Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and philanthropist and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at age 94.(AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

Gates died peacefully Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease, the family announced Tuesday.

In an obituary the family credited the patriarch with a “deep commitment to social and economic equity,” noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s first efforts to improve global health as well as his advocacy for progressive taxation, especially unsuccessful efforts to pass a state income tax on the wealthy in Washington.

“My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID has affected car dealerships in the U.P.

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Toilet paper, bleach, hand sanitizer, and soap. Manufactures have struggled to keep up with the demand of these products. And much like these products, some car dealerships have hit similar road bumps.

News

New parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain complete, project nearly complete

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The new parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area is complete, crews are finishing up the project by repairing the old parking lot

News

Shooting range coming to Marquette County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Price
Site expected to open to the public next year.

News

State expands financial assistance for COVID-19 testing in Homes for the Aged

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced an expansion of state assistance and reimbursement on Tuesday aimed at helping Homes for the Aged (HFA) conduct regular testing for COVID-19.

Latest News

Political News

Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

State

MDHHS expands Rapid Response Staffing Resources program statewide to assist long-term care facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Expansion offers additional hours and new staffing options.

News

Painting begins on ‘Words to Live and Bike By’ project in Marquette

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Local artists designed five murals along Marquette's bike paths.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

News

More than $125K of Blewett Legacy Funds distributed

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Upper Peninsula man’s legacy lives on in over $125,000 given out through The Community Foundation grants to regional organizations that he cared most about.

News

New owners at Mr. Bike and Ski in Escanaba

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Adam Haeusler and his wife, Heidi, are excited to move their family back to the U.P.