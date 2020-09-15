Advertisement

Apple debuts discount watch, next-gen iPad, but no new iPhones ... yet

The Apple Watch SE will sell for $279
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple introduced a cheaper version of its smartwatch, its latest attempt to broaden the appeal of its trend-setting products while many consumers are forced to scrimp during the coronavirus pandemic.

The scaled-down Apple Watch follows on the heels of a budget iPhone the company released five months ago as the economy cratered and unemployment rates rose above the levels reached during the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

Apple also took the wraps off a new high-end watch model, a next-generation iPad and a couple of new subscription services during a virtual event held Tuesday. The company normally also rolls out its new iPhones at this time of year, but production problems caused by the pandemic have delayed their release until at least October.

CEO Tim Cook didn’t mention iPhones during Tuesday’s one-hour presentation recorded at the company’s massive, but now mostly empty, headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The Apple Watch has never come close to rivaling the iPhone’s popularity, but it does dominate the market for smartwatches. Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley estimates about 51 million Apple Watches will be sold this year, a 5% increase from last year. The research firm GlobalData pegs Apple’s share of the $64 billion smartwatch market at roughly 60%.

The new discount model, called the Apple Watch SE, will sell for $279 and be available beginning Friday. The price is a markdown from the $399 that Apple is asking for the next version of its higher end watch, the Series 6. Apple watches have been selling for an average of $377, based on Walkley’s calculations.

Apple added more features to help the watch monitor its owner’s health, including a sensor that can read blood oxygen levels. The feature, specific to the Series 6, could be timely, given that COVID-19 frequently attacks the lungs.

Apple also announced a new fitness subscription service tailored for its watches for $10 per month, as well as a new option that will bundle its existing music, video, news and gaming services into a package that will cost $15 to $30 per month.

Tens of millions of people already subscribe to Apple’s various services, helping the company double its revenue during the past four years within a division that creates products for the more than 1 billion iPhones, iPads, watches and other devices that the people already use.

The services division also includes Apple’s app store, which is under regulatory scrutiny for charging a commission of up to 30% for products sold through other companies who have no other option but to use the store to reach the mostly affluent consumers who buy iPhone products.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

MDHHS expands Rapid Response Staffing Resources program statewide to assist long-term care facilities

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Expansion offers additional hours and new staffing options.

News

Painting begins on ‘Words to Live and Bike By’ project in Marquette

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Local artists designed five murals along Marquette's bike paths.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

News

More than $125K of Blewett Legacy Funds distributed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
An Upper Peninsula man’s legacy lives on in over $125,000 given out through The Community Foundation grants to regional organizations that he cared most about.

News

New owners at Mr. Bike and Ski in Escanaba

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
Adam Haeusler and his wife, Heidi, are excited to move their family back to the U.P.

Latest News

Political News

Apology, no firing: Official said US scientists hurt Trump

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Caputo, the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, apologized to his staff for the Facebook video, said an administration official.

News

Hancock library partners with downstate library, Schuler Books for short story contest

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Writers of all ages are invited to enter, with separate categories for youth, teens, adults and Spanish language (11 years old and younger).

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 23 Tuesday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 571 new cases Tuesday so the state’s total cases are up to 113,183.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Political News

Biden courts Latino voters in 1st trip to Florida as nominee

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is making his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, while his campaign is acknowledging concerns about his appeal with Latinos, a voting bloc likely to prove pivotal against President Donald Trump in one of the nation’s fiercest battleground states.

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 death reported for Menominee County

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The woman was hospitalized for COVID-19 on August 31 and she died on September 15 at a Green Bay, Wisconsin, medical facility.