Walk to end Alzheimer’s will be held virtually

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Supporters will walk to end Alzheimer’s in the comfort of their own neighborhood this year.

Kick-off will be this Saturday, September 19 at 10 a.m. sharp.

Participants can, also, stop by Harlow Park anytime this week and take pictures with the signs to show their support.

Wednesday at the park, colorful fabric flowers will be put in the ground, and free for people to take or write notes on them.

Program coordinator, Sundi Taylor, said the walk is more important than ever this year.

“The fact that we’re able to walk in our own neighborhoods this year, we’re really hoping that it’ll gain more attention to our neighbors that we don’t get to see,” Taylor said. “So, if we’re out walking in our own neighborhoods wearing purple, having our signs and our flowers that will bring even more awareness to the cause.”

Supporters still have time to register and find teams with any number of people.

You can register and watch the walk on-line at alz.org.

