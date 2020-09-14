Advertisement

Vinyl record sales nearly double CD sales

Vinyl sales surpassed CD sales for the first time since the 80s, according to RIAA
Vinyl records at The Emporium Featuring Vintage Vinyl
Vinyl records at The Emporium Featuring Vintage Vinyl(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year, more people are reaching for vinyl records than CDs.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl sales almost doubled CD sales during the first 6 months of 2020. This is the first time since the 1980s vinyl sales have surpassed those of CDs.

Marquette vinyl collector and seller Jon Teichman believes one cause for this is the experience that comes with listening to a physical record.

“The experience of listening to music is a lot different if you’re just touching your screen than when you’re opening up a jacket, cleaning the record, cueing up the needle,” Teichman explains. “There’s a whole tactile experience that you really don’t get from a computer file.”

However, the RIAA reports that streaming is still the most popular way to listen to music. During the first half of the year, streaming brought in close to $4.8 billion. Teichman says this is likely due to the accessibility of digital content.

“It’s super convenient,” he says. “If you’re driving, if you’re out for a walk, if you want to listen to a podcast, it’s really immediate. It really is the radio of the 21st century.”

Although streaming remains on top, the vinyl resurgence is exciting for people like Teichman, who will be opening up his own vinyl record store on West Washington Street. The Emporium Featuring Vintage Vinyl will offer thousands of records and other collectibles by appointment. The store opens for business on Saturday, October 3. Teichman is looking forward to sharing these albums with the people of Marquette.

“When I look at people’s collections, I’m seeing a history of their life in those records because each of those records is tied to a specific memory,” says Teichman. He says those memories are a major part of vinyl’s current popularity.

