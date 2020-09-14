Advertisement

U.P. Energy Task Force held virtual meeting

The Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force had an online meeting today for an overview of the region’s energy landscapes and to discuss electric utilities that serve the U.P.
U.P. Energy Task Force meets virtually
U.P. Energy Task Force meets virtually(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force had an online meeting today for an overview of the region’s energy landscapes and to discuss electric utilities that serve the U.P.

Presentations by Cloverland Electric Cooperative and Douglas Jester, a partner with 5 Lakes Energy and a task force member were given to discuss these topics.

Speakers discussed the UP’s energy needs and how they’re currently being met, formulated alternative solutions to meet those energy needs, and identify potential changes to the U.P. energy supply.

Cloverland Chief Financial Officer and Director of Power Marketing and Regulatory Affairs, Aaron Wallin, discussed renewable energy from Cloverland.

“From a renewable standpoint, we do have a significant amount of our energy requirements that do come from the hydro facilities and some from solar and other renewables, we do have a significant renewable energy credit portfolio. We do have a significant excess of renewable energy credit over and above our renewable requirement every year,” he said.

The next meeting is Oct. 7, 2020 and must submit its report on overall U.P. energy issues and alternatives to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by March 31, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Back to School & Beyond

Lac Vieux Desert Tribe donates funds for new technology to Watersmeet School District

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
A fund up to $600,000 will be used for technology updates.

News

New Elmer’s County Market online shopping experience

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
The local grocery store has a new website and app, as well as delivery and pickup options.

News

Vinyl record sales nearly double CD sales

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Vinyl sales surpassed CD sales for the first time since the 80s, according to RIAA.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Iron Mountain sports bar identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Anyone visiting Solberg’s Greenleaf Sports Bar between September 5 and September 12 may have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus.

Back to School & Beyond

MDHHS to begin posting COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Data on COVID-19 outbreaks is being collected from the 45 local health departments across the state weekly.

News

Upper Michigan schools look for substitute teachers, express concern

Updated: 4 hours ago
Upper Michigan schools look for substitute teachers, express concern

News

Group hikes 15 miles in remembrance of 9/11

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is a recording of the TV6 News Tonight.

News

USDA to allow funds of select rural programs to help build broadband infrastructure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Entities may be eligible to use up to 10 percent of a loan, grant or loan guarantee to build, improve or acquire rural broadband facilities and equipment.

News

LSSU repeats as among best colleges in US News & World Report rankings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
LSSU was named as one of the 2021: Best regional colleges in the Midwest; Top public schools, regional colleges, in the Midwest; and Best undergraduate engineering programs nationwide.