U.P. Energy Task Force held virtual meeting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force had an online meeting today for an overview of the region’s energy landscapes and to discuss electric utilities that serve the U.P.

Presentations by Cloverland Electric Cooperative and Douglas Jester, a partner with 5 Lakes Energy and a task force member were given to discuss these topics.

Speakers discussed the UP’s energy needs and how they’re currently being met, formulated alternative solutions to meet those energy needs, and identify potential changes to the U.P. energy supply.

Cloverland Chief Financial Officer and Director of Power Marketing and Regulatory Affairs, Aaron Wallin, discussed renewable energy from Cloverland.

“From a renewable standpoint, we do have a significant amount of our energy requirements that do come from the hydro facilities and some from solar and other renewables, we do have a significant renewable energy credit portfolio. We do have a significant excess of renewable energy credit over and above our renewable requirement every year,” he said.

The next meeting is Oct. 7, 2020 and must submit its report on overall U.P. energy issues and alternatives to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by March 31, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.