Advertisement

Tourism continues to be a big draw across Upper Michigan

Munising attractions are still operating in spite of the pandemic.
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The coronavirus pandemic has not made it an easy summer for many across Michigan and the United States.

Places like Munising, however, are another story.

Tourism did continue in the area; but, the President of the Munising Visitors Bureau, Cori-Ann Cearley, and others were unsure if there would be a tourist season at all.

“Prior to this year,” Cearley said, “I think most people involved in tourism could say, ‘Okay. Come June, we are going to see this. Come July, we are going to see this.’ But, no one knew what was going to happen going into this summer.”

One of the city’s tourist attractions is Pictured Rocks Adventure, a kayak tour company currently in its second year of business. Unlike some of the other attractions, its start-up date was not delayed.

“My first tour was about May 20th,” said Paul Staples, one of the company’s guides. “Usually, it is really slow, 1-2 tours a day kind of thing. And then, right around the first week of June, it just kind of blew up.”

Despite the health protocols put in place and extra equipment, Staples says he and his co-workers were able to meet their monetary goals.

“We just had to switch it up a little bit with having more vehicles to shuttle people, keeping that space and distance in between,” he explained. “Other than that, we were still hitting our numbers.”

Cearley says it is miraculous that the season continued on a positive note. She was thankful that everyone did their part to make sure businesses continued to function.

“I think everyone in our community has done a fabulous job of navigating all the struggles that we have had this year to operate businesses because things are just different,” she said.

Both the Visitors Bureau and attractions like Pictured Rocks Adventure plan to continue to provide tourists as close of a sense of normalcy as possible next summer -- as all of us await the conclusion of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walk to end Alzheimer’s will be held virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Participants of the walk to end Alzheimer's can walk in their own neighborhoods to show support and follow the walk virtually.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases increase most in Delta, Houghton counties Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show six COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, September 14.

Coronavirus

Pinecrest employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Anyone who has come in close contact with the employee has already been contacted.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Lac Vieux Desert Tribe donates funds for new technology to Watersmeet School District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
A fund up to $600,000 will be used for technology updates.

News

New Elmer’s County Market online shopping experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The local grocery store has a new website and app, as well as delivery and pickup options.

News

Vinyl record sales nearly double CD sales

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Vinyl sales surpassed CD sales for the first time since the 80s, according to RIAA.

News

U.P. Energy Task Force held virtual meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Upper Peninsula Energy Task Force had an online meeting today for an overview of the region’s energy landscapes and to discuss electric utilities that serve the U.P.

Coronavirus

Iron Mountain sports bar identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Anyone visiting Solberg’s Greenleaf Sports Bar between September 5 and September 12 may have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus.

Back to School & Beyond

MDHHS to begin posting COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Data on COVID-19 outbreaks is being collected from the 45 local health departments across the state weekly.