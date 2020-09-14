The U.P. Heats Up on Gusty South-Southwesterly Winds
Then Cools Off on Brisk Northwesterly Winds Wednesday
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -
Tuesday: Increasing sunshine, windy and warmer
Highs: near 70 east and along Lake Michigan, upper 70s to around 80 west
Wednesday: Cooler, partly cloudy with brisk winds
Highs: mainly 60s
Thursday: Even cooler, though mostly sunny
Highs: mostly in the 50s, but near 60 far south
Cool weather will continue through Friday with a good chance of widespread frost and freezing temperatures on one or more nights through the end of the week. A gentle warm up is expected through the weekend along with dry weather.
