Summer tourism in Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite a nationwide pandemic, small communities in the Upper Peninsula still saw a lot of foot traffic this summer.

“We were pleasantly surprised, I know I was, that there were so many people. There was people from all over the United States,” said Kathy Jerde, co-owner of Bostique.

Several normal summer activities were canceled but Manistique businesses say summer business was only slightly lower than last year. Tourists appeared to enjoy the small-town atmosphere.

“They were pleasantly surprised themselves I think to come to a little store like this and they were complimentary. Actually, a lot of compliments on the downtown in general this summer.”

But storefronts weren’t the only ones seeing people from other areas. The real estate business picked up this summer too.

“It’s a great time to sell acreage and hunting camps, you’re going to get the best price you’ve gotten in quite a while. The buyers also, it’s a tremendous time for them to buy again. Low interest rates, a great place to live,” said David Muxlow, a real estate broker/owner.

Muxlow says he’s finding people looking to escape busy lifestyles.

“It grew into a lot of people looking for places like Manistique, Michigan to get away from cities, to get away from concentrations of people,” said Muxlow.

Looking forward, Muxlow expects Upper Peninsula real estate to be in high demand.

The owners of Bostique in downtown Manistique hope that everyone stays safe.

“We wish that this will pass, the pandemic will pass. That they would come up with a vaccine and a year from now this will be all different,” said Jerde.

