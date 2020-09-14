Advertisement

Ryan Report - September 13, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with TV6 & FOX UP Vice President and General Manager, Rick Rhoades.
By Don Ryan
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with TV6 & FOX UP Vice President and General Manager, Rick Rhoades.

The two discuss making sales and doing the news remotely, upcoming changes on FOX UP, as well as the NFL on TV6 & FOX UP and fall television series delays.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

