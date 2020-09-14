Advertisement

Prisoner unrest at Chippewa Correctional Facility

Prisoners are currently in control of a unit at the prison after a fight broke out Sunday night.
(KKTV)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KINROSS, Mich. (WLUC) - Prisoners are currently in control of a unit at Chippewa Correctional Facility.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, there was a three-prisoner fight in a level two housing unit at the prison at 10:25 p.m. Sunday. Level two is one step above minimum security.

Officers responded and used a taser on one of the prisoners involved in the fight. That prisoner was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

After the ambulance left, prisoners in the unit left their cells and approached the officer station and the officers were able to exit safely. All staff are safe and accounted for. Since that time prisoners have been in control of the unit.

U.S. Border Patrol was contacted and has been providing additional perimeter security. The MDOC’s emergency response team was activated and has been able to contain the prisoners inside the unit and all other units and prisoners are locked in. The Michigan State Police has also been notified and is on-site.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

