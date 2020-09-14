Advertisement

Pinecrest employee tests positive for COVID-19

No patients have tested positive at this time
Woman helping an older person walk.
Woman helping an older person walk.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - Pinecrest Medical Care Facility announced over the weekend that one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus. On Saturday, loved ones of patients at Pinecrest got a phone call with the news.

“During our mandatory weekly testing, we did have one employee that tested positive for COVID-19,” said Tina Koski, Administrator for Pinecrest Medical Care Facility.

Koski says at this time no patients have tested positive. But the facility is now required to test all patients weekly.

“We’ll do it until we have 14 days of zero positive COVID-19 tests on residents or employees,” said Koski.

Other than adding the weekly testing, Pinecrest says the positive case doesn’t change many procedures. The employees at Pinecrest started taking precautionary measures months ago and will continue to follow them.

Since the positive test, the facility has already contacted those who were in contact with the employee.

“Everybody that had been in contact for 15 minutes within a six-foot radius has been contacted and we’re doing additional testing on those people as well,” said Koski.

Pinecrest has a Skilled Nursing Facility as well as two locations for a more home-like atmosphere. Koski says any patients scheduled to be discharged will not have to stay longer because of the positive case. But she does assure the staff at Pinecrest will continue taking precautionary measures to keep themselves and your loved ones healthy.

“We will continue to take infection prevention seriously and do everything to keep the residents at Pinecrest and the employees of Pinecrest safe,” said Koski.

Visitors are still not allowed inside and there’s no updates on when that might change.

