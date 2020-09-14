Advertisement

New Elmer’s County Market online shopping experience

With new website and mobile app.
Reserved parking for customers using Elmer's Express pickup.
Reserved parking for customers using Elmer's Express pickup.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Elmer’s County Market is now offering a new way for customers to do their grocery shopping.

The grocery store in Escanaba has a new app, for both Apple and Android, and website optimized for the store’s new online shopping. Customers can now shop directly through the website or app.

The online weekly ad offers a new, clickable flier to make it easier to add items to your cart. Customers can now buy alcohol online and show their I.D. at pickup or delivery.

“We wanted to create solutions for our customers. Whether they were able to come into the store or if they needed assistance shopping online, we just wanted to make sure everyone got their groceries,” said Jalyn Dagenais-Gendron, Marketing Coordinator for Elmer’s County Market.

Pickup is available seven days a week form 11 a.m. until seven p.m. Delivery options are available as well, with a delivery fee varying depending on your location.

For more information on pickup and delivery options, click here.

