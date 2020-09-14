Advertisement

LSSU repeats as among best colleges in US News & World Report rankings

LSSU was named as one of the 2021: Best regional colleges in the Midwest; Top public schools, regional colleges, in the Midwest; and Best undergraduate engineering programs nationwide.
Lake Superior State University sign and anchor symbol.
Lake Superior State University sign and anchor symbol.(LSSU)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Lake Superior State University again ranks as one of the best institutions in higher education, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The 2021 college rankings singled out LSSU in three categories that it had also made in 2020: best regional colleges in the Midwest; top public schools, regional colleges, in the Midwest; and best undergraduate engineering programs nationwide.

For 2021, LSSU tied for 46th best regional college in the Midwest, from 76 ranked; in 2020, it rated 45th from 70 ranked. There are 366 regional colleges—185 private, 170 pubic, and 11 for-profit—in the country, focusing on undergraduate education and granting less than 50 percent of degrees in liberal arts disciplines, per U.S. News & World Report. LSSU also repeated as third in top public schools, regional colleges, Midwest. LSSU rose four slots in undergraduate engineering nationwide: tying for 157 out of 220 for 2021, up from a tie for 161 out of 210 for 2020.

LSSU also tied for 46th in top performers on social mobility in regional colleges in the Midwest out of 76 ranked.

The university was included unranked among 481 institutions listed in a category new to the influential annual ratings: undergraduate computer science programs nationwide.

“These findings further validate part of our mission to equip graduates with the knowledge, practical skills, and inner strength to craft a life of meaningful employment and personal fulfillment while enhancing the quality of life in the Great Lakes region and the larger world,” said LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley. “We appreciate substantiation of what has been and will always be among our many hallmarks: providing excellence and innovation in teaching and learning, plus offering a wide range of opportunities for growth academically, professionally, culturally, and socially.”

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings for 2021 assessed 1,452 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality, including graduation and retention rates, social mobility, expert opinion/peer review, faculty resources, financial aid, and alumni giving, indicate press materials.

About Lake Superior State University: Lake Superior State University is one of Michigan’s most affordable public universities with One-Rate at Lake State tuition for all. Surrounded by three Great Lakes, LSSU is an unsurpassed location for research, innovation, and real-world experiences. Signature programs include fisheries and wildlife management, engineering, nursing, criminal justice, business, robotics engineering, and fire science. Regional centers are in Escanaba, Iron Mountain, and Petoskey. LSSU opened its newest location in St. Helen in 2020. Lake State was founded in 1946 in Sault Ste. Marie, the oldest city in Michigan (1668), on the site of the former U.S. Army’s Fort Brady. Lake State has approximately 2,000 undergraduate students, with 88 percent coming from Michigan, and with every county represented. Ninety percent of full-time students receive financial aid.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USDA to allow funds of select rural programs to help build broadband infrastructure

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Entities may be eligible to use up to 10 percent of a loan, grant or loan guarantee to build, improve or acquire rural broadband facilities and equipment.

News

City of Negaunee to flush water system, hydrants beginning week of Sept. 28

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Flushing will begin on the south end of town (south of US-41) and progress north of US-41.

News

Salvation Army of Marquette County sets out to ‘Rescue Christmas’ due to immense impact of COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.

VOD Recordings

Salvation Army of Marquette County sets out to ‘Rescue Christmas’ due to immense impact of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Salvation Army of Marquette County sets out to ‘Rescue Christmas’ due to immense impact of COVID-19

Latest News

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - September 13, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with TV6 & FOX UP Vice President and General Manager, Rick Rhoades.

News

Summer tourism in Manistique

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Several normal summer activities were canceled but Manistique businesses say summer business was only slightly lower than last year.

News

Wolf pups born on Isle Royale

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
GPS collar data and images from remote cameras suggest pups were born in 2019 and 2020. An exact number of pups is yet to be determined.

News

Huron Mountain Bakery rolls with the punches during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
Huron Mountain Bakery chef Joe Heck discusses how the famous local eatery has kept up and plans to move forward, even in the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Huron Mountain Bakery

Updated: 4 hours ago
Huron Mountain Bakery chef Joe Heck discusses how the famous local eatery has kept up and plans to move forward, even in the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Prisoner unrest at Chippewa Correctional Facility

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Prisoners were returned to their cells after being in control of a unit at the prison after a fight broke out Sunday night.