Iron Mountain sports bar identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Anyone visiting Solberg’s Greenleaf Sports Bar between September 5 and September 12 may have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A sports bar in Iron Mountain has been identified as a possible COVID-19 exposure site.

According to the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD), anyone visiting Solberg’s Greenleaf Sports Bar between September 5 and September 12 may have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus. The sports bar is located at 1340 Carpenter Avenue in Iron Mountain.

DIDHD says those who were there when there were larger crowds, where masking and social distancing weren’t consistently followed, are at a higher risk.

The health department says anyone who visited the sports bar on those dates is asked to monitor for symptoms and contact their doctor if you develop symptoms. Symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure.

DIDHD also says that Solberg’s has been cooperative in the investigation, and had and continues to have patron safety in mind.

The health department said the sports bar, “...should not be avoided due to this past potential exposure.”

As always, DIDHD recommends everyone continue to avoid large gatherings, follow social distancing guidelines, continue proper hand washing and follow face mask wearing guidelines. The health department also reminds people to avoid sharing personal items like utensils, water bottles and cell phones.

For more information check out the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department Facebook page.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

