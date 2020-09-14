Huron Mountain Bakery rolls with the punches during pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a piece of practical wisdom from Depression-Era America that holds even today: “During a Depression, some of the best businesses to be are bakeries, liquor stores, and funeral homes.”

Obviously, Huron Mountain Bakery fits just one of those descriptors, but beyond that, the Marquette staple has found its own way to weather the COVID pandemic. Facemasks are required in-store, and there is a specific entrance and exit to keep traffic moving and orderly. A few tables in the commissary have been closed, but others remain open if patrons want to take some time out of their day to munch on their goods and sip their coffee.

Huron has had to make a few adjustments in regards to specific items -- larger options have been cut down, mainly because, with few large gatherings, the lack of demand for party-size items just isn’t there.

But other than the modified health regulations and the absence of just a few party-size items, you wouldn’t know you were in a pandemic walking into Huron Mountain Bakery. The display cases are full with everything from sourdough bread to iced raspberry donuts to chocolate cake. The staff are attentive and friendly. And even at five in the morning, during the middle of a global pandemic, the trickle of customers begins, right on time.

Joe Heck, one of the chefs at Huron, known more commonly as “The Cake Guy” to many in Marquette, thanked the community for its overwhelming support, saying, “Marquette has been just unbelievably supportive, so thanks you guys, from the bottom of my heart.”

