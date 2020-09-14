Downtown Michigamme hosts Fall Artisans Market

Michigamme, Mich. (WLUC) - Rescheduled to Sunday because of the rainy day prior, the weather conditions proved ideal for those to enjoy Downtown Michigamme and shop for local fine art at the fourth annual Fall Artisans Market.

And no matter that the breeze picked up right around the 3 p.m. hour. The event was just about getting wrapped up by then.

Artists came from as far as Ontonagon and offered a variety of art works for everyone -- scroll saw, glass-blown, electric shock paintings, wood carvings, jewelry and even masks.

The event also featured live music and lunch served by members of the market committee. Organizers applauded the volunteer group effort and great turnout.

“The reason we run it is to get people to come and discover Michigamme, our little town. And we definitely support all the local artists all over the U-P, because we do not charge them to be in the show. We ask for an item that we raffle off and put them back into the markets,” said Julia Leake, Co-Organizer from the Michigamme Downtown Development Authority.

The event running a successful fourth year -- this time under face mask and social distancing guidelines.

