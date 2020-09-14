Advertisement

COVID-19 cases increase most in Delta, Houghton counties Monday

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 36 new coronavirus cases Monday.

Twelve new cases were added in Delta and Houghton County. Dickinson, Iron, Ontonagon and Marquette counties each reported two new cases. Single new cases were added in Gogebic, Keweenaw, Luce and Menominee counties.

In total, Upper Michigan added 52 new recoveries today. No new deaths were reported Monday.

As of Monday, Sept. 14 at 5:15 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,285 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 804 are considered recovered and 20 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show six COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, September 14. Two of those patients are in the ICU.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has one patient in the ICU. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. War Memorial Hospital has one patient, and one patient in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 80,889 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.41% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 14.

Michigan reported 1,088 new cases (Sunday and Monday combined) so the state’s total cases are up to 112,612. Ten new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,601 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 85,513.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

