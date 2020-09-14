Advertisement

Cold & frosty morning but a sunny & mild reward by midday

Low 30s possible along the Western interior, then climbing up to the 60s by the afternoon.
Cold and frosty morning for parts of the U.P. Monday, but a pleasant start to the week under mostly sunny skies.
Cold and frosty morning for parts of the U.P. Monday, but a pleasant start to the week under mostly sunny skies.(WLUC-TV)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The week begins under a cold air mass with drying influenced aloft, and Monday morning temperatures can dip to freezing levels along the western interior. Approaching low pressure systems from the northwest can produce chances for rain on Wednesday and Saturday.

Monday: Mostly sunny, calm winds increasing from the south in excess of 20 miles per hour in the evening.

Highs: 50s and 60s further inland

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer, with breezy southwest winds exceeding 30 miles per hour

Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 60s

