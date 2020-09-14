Cold & frosty morning but a sunny & mild reward by midday
Low 30s possible along the Western interior, then climbing up to the 60s by the afternoon.
The week begins under a cold air mass with drying influenced aloft, and Monday morning temperatures can dip to freezing levels along the western interior. Approaching low pressure systems from the northwest can produce chances for rain on Wednesday and Saturday.
Monday: Mostly sunny, calm winds increasing from the south in excess of 20 miles per hour in the evening.
Highs: 50s and 60s further inland
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer, with breezy southwest winds exceeding 30 miles per hour
Highs: 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
Highs: 60s
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy
Highs: 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
Highs: 50s
Sunday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 60s
