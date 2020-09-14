City of Negaunee to flush water system, hydrants beginning week of Sept. 28

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (Press Rlease/WLUC) - The City of Negaunee Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin flushing the city water system and hydrants at the end of the month.

Water system flushing will begin on September 28. Flushing will generally occur between the hours of 7::00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and will take up to four weeks to flush the entire system.

Flushing will begin on the south end of town (south of US-41) and progress north of US-41.

When flushing occurs in your neighborhood, the accumulated sediment in the water mains will be stirred up and much of the sediment will be flushed out of the system. However, due to limitations on the system, some sediment will remain, causing discolored water. If your water appears discolored it is recommended that you give it a few hours to clear up then run your cold water faucet for a few minutes to ensure the sediment is cleared.

The City recommends water customers avoid washing laundry during the period hydrants are flushed in their neighborhood. Water service should not be interrupted and no boil advisories are required as a result of this process.

Residents can contact the DPW at 906-475-9991 with any questions or concerns.

