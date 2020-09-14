A seasonal day with unseasonably warm conditions soon
High pressure moves across the area today. It’ll be a nice and sunny day. Then, a warm front lifts north tonight into tomorrow. A few showers will develop overnight. With the warm front north of us, strong southerly winds develop bringing in unseasonably warm air with highs mainly in the upper 70s! On Wednesday a cold front moves through with little moisture, but colder air surges in behind it for the rest of the week.
Today: Sunny, dry, and seasonably cool
- Highs: Upper 50s to 60° along the Great Lakes, Mid 60s inland
Tuesday: Morning showers/drizzle east. Otherwise, partly cloudy, breezy, and warm
- Highs: Upper 70s to 80° west, mid to upper 70s central, around 70° east
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and mild
- Highs: Mid 60s north, upper 60s south
Thursday: Becoming sunny and much cooler
- Highs: Mainly 50s
Friday: Sunny, dry, and cool
- Highs: Continued 50s
Saturday: Sunny and cool
- Highs: More 50s
Sunday: Clouds increasing with showers developing by the evening
- Highs: Low 60s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.