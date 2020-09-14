Advertisement

A seasonal day with unseasonably warm conditions soon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure moves across the area today. It’ll be a nice and sunny day. Then, a warm front lifts north tonight into tomorrow. A few showers will develop overnight. With the warm front north of us, strong southerly winds develop bringing in unseasonably warm air with highs mainly in the upper 70s! On Wednesday a cold front moves through with little moisture, but colder air surges in behind it for the rest of the week.

Today: Sunny, dry, and seasonably cool

  • Highs: Upper 50s to 60° along the Great Lakes, Mid 60s inland

Tuesday: Morning showers/drizzle east. Otherwise, partly cloudy, breezy, and warm

  • Highs: Upper 70s to 80° west, mid to upper 70s central, around 70° east

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and mild

  • Highs: Mid 60s north, upper 60s south

Thursday: Becoming sunny and much cooler

  • Highs: Mainly 50s

Friday: Sunny, dry, and cool

  • Highs: Continued 50s

Saturday: Sunny and cool

  • Highs: More 50s

Sunday: Clouds increasing with showers developing by the evening

  • Highs: Low 60s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold & frosty morning but a sunny & mild reward by midday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Low 30s possible along the Western interior, then climbing up to the 60s by the afternoon.

Forecast

Sunday: Patchy AM fog and NW breezes under a mix of clouds & sun

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Swim risks along the Lake Superior shores of Marquette & Alger counties from breaking waves and dangerous currents.

Forecast

Rain Overspreads Upper Michigan at the Start of the Weekend

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for the evening of September 11, 2020

Forecast

Fantastic Friday followed by soggy Saturday

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
It's a nice and comfortable end to the week. Then, rainy and cloudy.

Latest News

Forecast

A fine fall day expected Friday with the return of rain on Saturday.

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for Thursday evening, September 10, 2020

Forecast

Warmer conditions before our next shot of rain

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A pleasant end to the week with the return of sunshine and more seasonal temperatures.

Forecast

Sunshine Returns on Thursday with a Warming Trend

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for September 9, 2020

Forecast

A cool and wet day

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
More rain is on the way with frost developing overnight.

Forecast

Cloudy, Cool Weather Will Continue Through Mid-Week

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for September 8, 2020

Forecast

Cool with rain for some

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
It's a cooler stretch before seasonal air moves in late this week.