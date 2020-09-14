A seasonal day with unseasonably warm conditions soon

High pressure moves across the area today. It’ll be a nice and sunny day. Then, a warm front lifts north tonight into tomorrow. A few showers will develop overnight. With the warm front north of us, strong southerly winds develop bringing in unseasonably warm air with highs mainly in the upper 70s! On Wednesday a cold front moves through with little moisture, but colder air surges in behind it for the rest of the week.

Today: Sunny, dry, and seasonably cool

Highs: Upper 50s to 60° along the Great Lakes, Mid 60s inland

Tuesday: Morning showers/drizzle east. Otherwise, partly cloudy, breezy, and warm

Highs: Upper 70s to 80° west, mid to upper 70s central, around 70° east

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and mild

Highs: Mid 60s north, upper 60s south

Thursday: Becoming sunny and much cooler

Highs: Mainly 50s

Friday: Sunny, dry, and cool

Highs: Continued 50s

Saturday: Sunny and cool

Highs: More 50s

Sunday: Clouds increasing with showers developing by the evening

Highs: Low 60s

