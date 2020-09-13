Advertisement

Vista Theater working towards repairs before winter arrival

Vista Theater in Negaunee
Vista Theater in Negaunee(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater’s Advisory Board needs the city and community’s help to start getting repairs done to the theater before winter begins.

The main focus right now is to hire a crane company to get the debris out of the theater and to shore up the walls.

Interim president of the board, Rusty Bowers, said the contractors are backed up because of the pandemic, so the roof won’t be able to be fixed until the spring. Therefore, securing the walls and cleaning the theater is imperative so that the building can last through the winter.

Currently, the finances are 100 percent the responsibility of the Vista Theater’s advisory board. There has been recent communication with a potential third party sponsor but no agreements have been made.

Their goal is to raise $100,000, but they need the help of the community.

“It’s been difficult for the 7 or 8 of us to run this. So, we really need city support and community support to help us and let us know that they want to save this building because we do too," Bowers said. "It’s all for the community.”

Their GoFundMe page has reached 15 percent of the desired amount, so far. To donate, you can visit the Historic Vista Theater Facebook page or their website.

