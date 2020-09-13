Advertisement

Two positive COVID-19 cases were reported at Marquette Prison Branch

Two reported COVID-19 cases at Marquette Branch Prison.
Two reported COVID-19 cases at Marquette Branch Prison.(Pixabay)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An inmate and an employee both have tested positive for COVID-19 at Marquette Prison Branch since August 26.

The staff member reported symptoms on September 4 during the prison’s daily screening and was sent home, according to Marquette Department of Corrections (MDOC).

The employee’s test result came back positive on September 8.

As a result, two other employees were required to quarantine because they were determined to be close contacts when the prison reviewed video footage.

MDOC also confirmed a prisoner that came from a county jail was tested on August 17. He remained in isolation until his test result was received on August 26. His test came back positive as well.

The prisoner has since been transferred downstate.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Prison officer struck in the head while breaking up a fight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Prison officer sent to the hospital after attempting to break up a fight.

News

UDPATE: COVID-19 cases increase by 14 in Upper Michigan Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Two cases were removed from Dickinson County and one case was removed from Chippewa County.

News

Annual End The Silence Walk raising awareness for suicide prevention

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Profits from t-shirt and raffle sales going to the Delta County Suicide Prevention Task Force.

News

NMU Wildcat Marching Band hosts first "Dome Show "

Updated: 4 hours ago
The “Pride of the North” performs first of three series to be shown virtually on the band’s Facebook page.

Latest News

News

Organizer of the UP Football All-Star Game sentenced to federal prison

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
46-year-old Todd Goldbeck will be spending a year and one day behind bars.

News

UPAWS holding Strut Your Mutt virtually this year

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
The annual Strut Your Mutt fundraiser for UPAWS will be held virtually this year.

News

Negaunee High School class of 1969 challenges other classes to help raise money for the Vista Theater

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
The NHS class of '69 is challenging other classes to help raise money for the Vista Theater for repairs for a collapsed roof.

News

NMU Marching Band prepared for first ever ‘Dome Show’

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
The NMU Marching Band will be performing its first ever 'Dome Show' Saturday

News

Fall foliage begins in the Upper Peninsula

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Peak season can run from mid-September to mid-October.

Coronavirus

Mackinac Island ferry ride identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The possible exposure happened on the Shepler’s Ferry ride from St. Ignace to Mackinac Island on September 4 between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.