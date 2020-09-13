Two positive COVID-19 cases were reported at Marquette Prison Branch

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An inmate and an employee both have tested positive for COVID-19 at Marquette Prison Branch since August 26.

The staff member reported symptoms on September 4 during the prison’s daily screening and was sent home, according to Marquette Department of Corrections (MDOC).

The employee’s test result came back positive on September 8.

As a result, two other employees were required to quarantine because they were determined to be close contacts when the prison reviewed video footage.

MDOC also confirmed a prisoner that came from a county jail was tested on August 17. He remained in isolation until his test result was received on August 26. His test came back positive as well.

The prisoner has since been transferred downstate.

